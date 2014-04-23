Hospitality Renovations Company Showcasing Projects on Official Website

Plano, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/23/2014 -- Jaguar Hospitality Services, a leading Hospitality Renovations Company, is offering clients a dedicated "Projects" section to its official website JaguarHospitality.com.



The new page allows users to view a gallery of the firm’s many completed projects, with high-quality images showing distinct projects types among numerous different settings, including hotel rooms, lobbies, and community centers. The entire section is intended to give clients a comprehensive view of Jaguar Hospitality's experience and capabilities.



This reflects the company’s dedication to providing innovative web-based tools and resources to all its clients. Users can view a detailed list of Jaguar Hospitality’s many services, learn about the company’s background and credentials, and even read it’s official blog, which provides regular updates relevant to the hospitality industry.



As evident in the project page, the company’s Hospitality Renovations are comprehensive and cutting-edge, entailing capital budgeting, procurement analysis, project purchasing, order management, and much more. In addition to being cost-effective and efficient, these services allow for optimal personalization, reflecting Jaguar’s mission to meet every client’s exact needs and visions.



In fact, these services can be accessed through the firm’s proprietary, website-based system, allowing clients to view details of their project – including its progress – through reliable 24/7 reporting. This uniquely transparent and modern approach to hospitality services accounts for Jaguar Hospitality’s status as an industry leader. In fact, it was recognized by Hotel Business as being among “Top Procurement Firms” in the country as of 2010.



About Jaguar Hospitality Services

Jaguar Hospitality Services, which operates nationwide out of Plano, Texas, is a project management and purchasing company that optimize the hospitality potential of hotels, restaurants, healthcare centers, and other clients.