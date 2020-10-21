Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/21/2020 -- Hospitals And Outpatient Care Centers Global Market Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Impact and Recovery



The hospitals and clinics market consist of sales of hospital and outpatient care services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that provide hospital and outpatient care services. This industry includes hospitals such as general hospitals, specialty hospitals and psychiatric and substance abuse hospitals that provide treatment and diagnosis for various diseases. It also includes establishments such as clinics that provide kidney dialysis, family planning counselling and other outpatient care services.



Big data analytics technologies are increasingly being adopted by hospital service providers to generate valuable insights to deliver quality care. This technology offers tools to analyze large data sets to generate critical information associated with patient medical history and preferences. It generates insights to improve and streamline processes, enhance patient satisfaction levels and offer quality care to the patients. Big data analytics solutions providers are also offering applications to the patients to track and manage their health and help identify healthcare service providers. Major big data analytics solutions providers include SAS, IBM, Oracle and Microsoft.



The global hospitals and outpatient care centers market is expected to decline from $3831.9 billion in 2019 to $3525.9 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -8%. The decline is mainly due to the COVID-19 outbreak and extending lockdown as a measure to contain it. The shutdown of nonessential medical care services as recommended by state and national officials, as a measure to contain the virus spread resulted in financial crises for hospitals, outpatient care centers, and other private clinics. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 8% from 2021 and reach $5401.9 billion in 2023.



Top Leading Companies mentioned are



National Health Service; Kaiser Permanente; Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA; DaVita Inc.; Universal Health Services, Inc.



North America was the largest region in the global hospitals and outpatient care centers market, accounting for 39% of the market in 2019. Asia Pacific was the second largest region accounting for 26% of the global hospitals and outpatient care centers market. Africa was the smallest region in the global hospitals and outpatient care centers market.



Essential points covered in Global Hospitals And Outpatient Care Centers Market2020 Research are:-



What will the market size and the growth rate be in 2020?

What are the key factors driving the global Hospitals And Outpatient Care Centers market?

What are the key markets trends impacting the growth of the global Hospitals And Outpatient Care Centers market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in the global Hospitals And Outpatient Care Centers market?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Hospitals And Outpatient Care Centers market?

What are the key outcomes of the five forces analysis of the global Hospitals And Outpatient Care Centers market?



This independent 300 page report



Furthermore, the report provides a detailed analysis of the global Hospitals And Outpatient Care Centers market with analysis of market size by value and volume. Along with this, an analysis of penetration rate and the average revenue generated per user (ARPU) in the market has also been done. The report also includes a detailed analysis of the global Hospitals And Outpatient Care Centers market by countries, comprising of its market by value, volume, and ARPU and penetration rate.



The research includes historic data from 2014 to 2020 and forecasts until 2020



Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 . Both upstream and downstream of the entire supplychain has been accounted for while doing this.



