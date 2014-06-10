Fast Market Research recommends "Hospitals, Medical and Dental Services in Saudi Arabia: Industrial Report" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2014 -- Saudi Arabian hospitals, medical and dental services market grows 61% over review period to SR131.1 billion in 2012, underpinned by population growth and a surge in lifestyle-related diseases. Value of services provided to Saudis by foreign ventures rises 22%, comprising 30% of market in 2012. Value of locally provided services increases 87% over 2007-2012 to SR90 billion at end of review period. Hospitals form by far most lucrative category, generating 51% of industry's income in 2012. Profits soar 140% over review period to SR14.2 billion in 2012, while profitability expands four percentage points to 16% of turnover. Industry highly fragmented as four largest firms account for just 1% of total turnover. Industry's turnover expected to increase by 76% over forecast period, reaching SR158.4 billion by 2018.
This Euromonitor industrial report provides unique data and analysis of Hospitals, Medical and Dental Services in Saudi Arabia: ISIC 851. With this industrial report, you'll be able to explore in detail the entire industry from its sources of supply to its buyers.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
The Hospitals, Medical and Dental Services in Saudi Arabia: ISIC 851 report includes:
- Qualitative analysis of key industry trends and future developments in Saudi Arabia
- Analysis of market growth and industry performance
- Industry data including production data, imports, exports, industry buyers, suppliers, cost structure, bargaining power and profitability
- Attractiveness index that measures industry performance in both stable and challenging economic conditions
- Analysis of suppliers to the industry
- Analysis of buyers from the industry
The report will answer questions such as:
- What is the turnover of the industry?
- How much have salary levels changed over the last decade?
- What is the industry costs structure?
- How profitable is this industry?
- Who are the key customers of this industry?
- How many people are employed in the industry?
- What is the bargaining power of the industry with its suppliers and customers?
- How important are large enterprises in the industry?
Reasons to Get This Report
- Understand the structure of the industry from suppliers to buyers
- Track key industry trends, opportunities and threats
- Benchmark performance against industry averages
- Identify growth opportunities
Product coverage: Dental Practice, Hospitals, Medical Practice, Other Health Services.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
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