HOSS UK Now Providing Heavyweight Turnout Rug for Extremely Cold Conditions

Sheffield, England -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/04/2013 -- HOSS UK, a renowned supplier of horse riding equipment, is now providing heavyweight turnout rugs especially designed for very cold winter conditions. These rugs are available in a range of sizes between 5’0” and 7’3”, and priced at £99.00 each to meet specific requirements.



The heavyweight rugs feature a waterproof 1200 denier shell with 300g Heavy filling ideal for snowy weather. Some additional features like combo neck design and tailored shoulder gussets for flexible movements; double buckle chest straps for increasing security by keeping rug in correct position; hardwearing & durable rip stop outer to prevent extensive damage after tearing, etc. make heavyweight rugs from the company valuable.



Known for providing a diverse collection of horse rugs, HOSS UK has also introduced a fresh collection of lightweight stable rugs. Available in a range of sizes and colours, the lightweight stable rugs are suitable for mild weather conditions too and can be bought at just £49.00 each.



This lightweight rug features a lightweight 100g filling for cooler days and nights which is ideal for stabling. It comes with features such as channel quilting for giving even distribution of filling; shaped and reinforced neck for giving greater comfort to the horse; tailored shoulder gussets for improving flexibility in movement; tail flap to reduce drafts and keep dock clean; etc. amongst others.



For additional convenience, all the rugs available at HOSS UK are machine washable. A source from the company elaborates, “From Turnout Rugs, Stable Rugs, Polar Fleeces and Saddle Cloths to bespoke Bridle work and even personalised Show Canes, we have whatever you need, whether you are just discovering horse riding or you are an experienced professional equestrian.”



About HOSS UK

HOSS UK provides an extensive range of specialist equestrian equipment to fulfil the equine needs. The rug company strives to deliver the highest quality, longest-lasting riding products to carry out the daily care of one’s horse for the best value for money. Their comprehensive range of horse riding equipment aims to allow equestrians to tailor equine accessories for their horses, ensuring the riding experience is not affected.

