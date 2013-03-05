HOSS UK Recently Introduced a Fresh Collection of Horse Turnout Rugs

Sheffield, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/05/2013 -- HOSS UK, one of the leading equestrian rug suppliers in UK, has now introduced a fresh collection of horse turnout rugs at competitive prices.



In the collection of horse turnout rugs, HOSS UK provides the horse rugs based on the type of outdoor weathers conditions they will be used in. The collection comprises of heavyweight turnout rug (for extreme cold winter conditions), rain sheet combo (for heavy and mild rain conditions), lightweight turnout rug (for mild weather conditions) and medium-weight stable rug (for cold weather conditions).



While in the collection of horse stable rugs, HOSS UK also deals in the rugs that are used indoors and suitable for all weather conditions. The collection comprises of Tritex Thermocooler (suitable for every weather condition), heavyweight stable rug (for very cold winter conditions), lightweight stable rug (for mild weather conditions) and medium-weight stable rug (for cold weather conditions).



HOSS UK also assures its customers for prime quality horse rugs and long lasting services. Nonetheless, apart from the horse rugs, the online store also offers a comprehensive and qualitative range of horse riding wear, polar fleeces, saddle cloths, and show canes, etc. amongst others.



Explaining about the quality, one of the HOSS UK’s spokesperson says, “Our premium horse rider accessories have been skillfully designed to offer convenient, flexible products that allow every equestrian eventuality to be catered for come rain or shine.”



“We also make sure you can get the most out your purchases by detailing how to Measure Your Horse and including instructions for Fitting Your Bridle. At HOSS UK we are happy to go the extra mile for our valued horse enthusiast customers,” he added further.



About HOSS UK

HOSS UK provides an extensive range of specialist equestrian equipment to fulfil the equine needs. The rug company strives to deliver the highest quality, longest-lasting riding products to carry out the daily care of one's horse for the best value for money. Their comprehensive range of horse riding equipment aims to allow equestrians to tailor equine accessories for their horses, ensuring the riding experience is not affected.



