Host Cabbie Announces 10% off Arvixe Coupon

Aliso Viejo, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/10/2013 -- As part of their new scheme Arvixe has announced a 10% OFF Arvixe coupon now available: HostCabbie. Arvixe Web Hosting was founded in 1993 in San Luis Obispo, California and has two data center in Houston and Dallas, Texas; both which have state of the art backup generators, power management system. Arvixe has a direct internet connection to enhance data flow to and from their servers and multiple Tier one telecom providers to bring about precise switching. Their systems are monitored by a Cisco certified technicians and is carried out in their Network Operations Center. Arvixe’s data centers have been officially labeled as SAS 70 Type II compliant. Arvixe is one of the top web hosting companies that have custom designed various plans to suit the needs of varying clients; whether it is an individual or a large corporation, starting at $4, one can get quality services at great prices, the plans that Arvixe has in store for the Personal Class and the Business Class respectively. The personal Class plan is further divided into the standard plan and the pro plan, the features included are:



- HTML Editor, Cloudflare, cPanel and MIME types

- One click web builder, Free domain for life

- Unlimited disk space, FTP accounts, sub domains and monthly transfer.



The distinction between the two categories is that the Personal Class Pro offers unlimited domain for $7 while one pay $4 for the standard Personal Class. The Business Class plan is also divided into the Standard and Pro categories, the rates for single and multi processor servers begin at $105. Starting at $22, the Business Plans offer a dedicated IP address and recommend the multi processors for large businesses. Arvixe also has virtual private servers (VPS) starting at around $40 and features 40GB disk space, dual core processor, unlimited data transfer, two IP addresses and 1024 MB of dedicated memory.



The more interesting part of Arvixe’s web hosting plans is that, one can get a free instant set up done and there are no hidden costs anywhere. Arvixe also offers a sixty day money back guarantee along with 24x7 customer support for those people who may be unsure of the benefits Arvixe has to offer. For more information about the 10% off Arvixe coupon code and other Arvixe coupons, visit HostCabbie.com.



Greg Donahue

Host Cabbie

contact@hostcabbie.com

Aliso Viejo,CA,USA

http://www.hostcabbie.com