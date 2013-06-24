Host Cabbie Announces 10% off Arvixe Coupon

Aliso Viejo, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/24/2013 -- A new 10% of IXWebHosting promo code is being offered for IX Web Hosting plans. This discount can be used when purchasing one of the web hosting plans offered by this service. IX Web Hosting was founded in 1999 and currently serves over 110,000 clients on a daily basis. They offer a number of different web hosting plans designed to meet the needs of their customers.



The Expert Plan starts at less than $4 per month, but does have some attractive features. This plan includes unlimited disk space and band width, free domain registration, a shared SSL certificate and up to two dedicated IPs. There are also additional features to the Expert Plan which include international domain support, 24/7 customer support, website stats, unlimited multiple domain hosting and data transfer. Those new to web building can utilize the free site builder service and construct their web pages based on WordPress or Joomla operating systems. All the plans have a 99.9% uptime guarantee as well as a money back guarantee.



The other two prominent plans for IXWebHosting are the Business and Unlimited Pro. Each of these plans ups the number of features found in the Expert Plan as well as the price. Both of these advanced plans offer additional domains, unlimited email accounts and more. In fact, both plans are virtually identical save for the additional free domain registration and IP address found in the business plan.



To read some IX Web Hosting reviews and to get the 10% off IX Web Hosting coupon offered on their web hosting plans, visit Host Cabbie.



