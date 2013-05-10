Host Cabbie Announces Free Trial on WPEngine

Aliso Viejo, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/10/2013 -- HostCabbie has announced a new WPEngine coupon code where clients can get two months free service when they purchase a year of WordPress hosting plan. WPEngine is a WordPress Hosting company that was launched in 2010 by Jason Cohen and Ben Metcalfe and boasts of over five years of WordPress hosting experience for many websites. With an outstanding growth in the use of WordPress blogging, WPEngine has come forward with a new scheme that promises sixty days of risk-free WordPress hosting.



WPEngine has four main plans priced at different levels with varying features to suit all clients from single individuals to very big companies. The first plan, namely the Personal Plan, is mostly suited for individuals who wish to promote their websites; the features in this plan include a single installation of WordPress with unlimited transfer of data and ten GB of storage. One can manage updates, enterprise architecture; restore points, data centers and security measures. This plan only allows low to medium traffic on a single site with an approximate of 25,000 hits per month. One can also choose add the option of content delivery network for quick media loading which is limited to images and CSS.



Moving up a level is the Professional Plan, which although costlier than the Personal Plan, has a whole lot more to offer. For example, one can get ten installations of WordPress along with SSL support, WordPress multi-site. Other highlights of this plan are the twenty GB storage and an increased limit of 100,000 visits per month. For an additional $5, users can get a dedicated IP address and basic CDN services; if it is a small to medium sized company then this is the best WordPress hosting plan.



The third plan involves an upgraded range of features; the Business Plan is meant for those websites that have heavy traffic. For $250 per month, one can get a total of thirty GB of storage, twenty five installations of WordPress, 400,000 visits per month; this plan also includes a dedicated IP address and phone support.



The final plan is the Premium Plan; it is highly customizable and is meant for those people who feel that their website requires more. Here, one can choose whether you want the call/chat option with a sales representative, the choice of data transfer, amount of storage, number of WordPress installation depends on how one customize, what you choose also affects how much you pay. The choice of phone or chat support is customizable in each plan, while the other features remain standard. For more information on the exclusive WPEngine coupon, visit HostCabbie.com.



