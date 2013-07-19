Host Cabbie Now Offers 30% off WebHostingHub Coupon

Aliso Viejo, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/19/2013 -- A new 30% off WebHostingHub coupon is now being offered for those who purchase a new account at Web Hosting Hub. Located in Virginia Beach, Virginia, the Web Hosting Hub has separated itself from many other web hosting companies by focusing on webhosting and web designs. This has allowed Web Hosting Hub to expand and grow over the years, becoming one of the more popular webhosting sites in the US.



Offering 24/7 customer service, WebHostingHub.com may be most noted for their efforts to protect the environment and raising awareness of “green” issues. All webhosting services provided by this company come with a full 90 day money back guarantee. Prices for Web Hosting Hub webhosting services start at a mere $6.95 per month not including the 30% discount which lowers the overall price to $4.95 per month.



Web Hosting Hub offers unlimited bandwidth, websites and disk space along with free domain registration, blogging software and premium website builder as well. Furthermore, Web Hosting Hub provides plenty of email features, SPAM safe protection, auto-responders, capability for mobile devices and much, much more. The efforts at Web Hosting Hum are directed mostly at the WordPress platform, though Joomla is also popular as well.



With a growing base of customers, simplified web hosting plan and excellent web design services, the Web Hosting Hub is striving to make a name for itself in the web hosting world. For more information on the 30% off web hosting hub coupon code and to read the Webhostinghub.com review , visit Host Cabbie.



