Host Cabbie Now Offers 5 off ASmallOrange Discount Code

Aliso Viejo, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/02/2013 -- A $5 off ASmallOrange promo code is being offered by A Small Orange, one of the more popular web hosting sites in the US. The $5 discount can be used on any of the web hosting plans offered by A Small Orange. Currently headquartered in Durham, North Carolina, A Small Orange is certainly one of the most interesting web hosting companies in the world.



Founded in Atlanta, Georgia in 2003, A Small Orange has grown to serve over 25,000 clients around the world. With just over 30 employees who are stationed all across the US, A Small Orange is focused on providing top quality web hosting with excellent customer service. This web hosting company mostly offers shared plans for their customers, but they do provide a great deal of service and features, even for their lowest priced web hosting plan.



A Small Orange offers at least five web hosting plans for their customers:



- Shared

- Reseller

- Business

- Cloud Virtual Private Server

- Dedicated



There are also five tiers to each of these plans that run the gamut from “Tiny” to “Super”. For the least expensive web hosting plan, A Small Orange offers 250mb of storage, 5GB bandwidth, and 24/7 customer service all for only $35 per year. The largest plan at $30 per month has 25GB of storage and 500GB bandwidth as well. The number of web hosting plans and features, along with the emphasis on customer service is what sets A Small Orange apart.



For more information about the $5 off A Small Orange coupon , visit Host Cabbie.



