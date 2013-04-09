Host Cabbie Offers 30% off Arvixe Coupon

Irvine, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/09/2013 -- Host Cabbie is now offering a 30% off Arvixe discount for web hosting services. Arvixe is a popular web hosting company that provides a number of noted services. Founded in 2003 in San Luis Obispo, California, Arvixe now resides in two separate data offices in Houston and Dallas, Texas.



Arvixe presents three types of monthly payment plans for their services, PersonalClass, PersonalClass Pro and Business Class. PersonalClass is the cheapest available, but offers a number of features including unlimited disk space and monthly transfer, a free domain for life, Softaculous Script Installer, unlimited aliases for domains, HTML editor, one click web builder and more. However, one limitation to PersonalClass is that customers can only use up to 6 websites or domains in total.



PersonalClass Pro offers virtually identical services to PersonalClass, but offers an unlimited number of domains. Furthermore, there are a la carte options that can be added as well. From dedicated IP address, shared and private Serviet/Tomcat/JSP, customers can also choose from an assortment of plans that are specially customized for a small addition to the monthly fee. Business Class is the premium upgrade and offers two separate plans, Non-Pro and Pro. Business Class is designed specifically for those who need a large amount of space and services to run their respective websites.



For more information about the Arvixe coupon and the 30% off Arvixe coupon code, go to the website, HostCabbie.com.



