Host Cabbie Offers $5 off a Small Orange Hosting

Aliso Viejo, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/20/2013 -- The web hosting service now has a $5 off A Small Orange coupon for purchasing their services. A Small Orange is one of the more popular web hosting companies on the internet. Founded in Atlanta, Georgia in 2003, A Small Orange has grown to serve more than 25,000 clients and employs more than 30 people in its company.



There are a number of web hosting plans available through A Small Orange. The plans include the following;



- Shared

- Reseller

- Cloud Virtual Private Server

- Dedicated



The Shared web hosting plan consists of five tiers that start at only $35 per year and includes 250mb storage, 5GB bandwidth and the vaunted 24/7 customer service. At the top of the shared web hosting plan tier is a service costing $30 per month and featuring 25GB storage and 500GB bandwidth. There are three tiers in between that offer various web hosting storage and bandwidth along with numerous other features. All of these services come with a full 45 day money back guarantee.



The standard features of the plans offered by A Small Orange hosting include, but are not limited to, the following services;



- Unlimited mail accounts

- Mailing lists

- Email forwarders

- Subdomains

- Add-On domains

- FTP accounts

- MySQL databases



There are also a la carte options that can be chosen to help customize a particular web hosting account as well. For more information about the $5 A Small Orange promo code which can be used on any of the A Small Orange web hosting plans, visit HostCabbie.com



Greg Donahue

Host Cabbie

contact@hostcabbie.com

Aliso Viejo, CA, USA

http://www.hostcabbie.com