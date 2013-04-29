Host Cabbie Offers $5 off Cirtex Hosting Promo Code

Aliso Viejo, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/29/2013 -- A new $5 off Cirtex Hosting promo code is being offered for Cirtex Hosting, a web hosting company. Cirtex Hosting provides affordable and quality web hosting services. Founded in 2003, Cirtex Hosting currently hosts over 20,000 websites.



Cirtex Hosting offers 24/7 customer support, a 99.9% uptime guarantee and 30 day unconditional money back guarantee as well. The strength of Cirtex Hosting beyond their solid hosting services is the no-hidden fee policy, meaning that all charges are presented in advance so customers are not surprised on their bill. With web hosting packages for as little as $2.49 per month for a 36 month contract, Cirtex Hosting offers unlimited monthly bandwidth, RAID protection storage, subdomains, and parked domains. In addition, Cirtex Hosting offers up to 7 websites and domains, media streaming support, 25 email accounts, mail forwarders, auto responders and even a spam assassin and much, much more for those interested in creating a Basic plan account.



Cirtex Hosting also offers an Advanced plan for $6.99 per month and a Professional plan for $11.99 per month. The Advanced plan increases the number of websites and domains along with boosting the number of email accounts to 250. The Professional plan offers unlimited email and FTP accounts along with MySQL and PostgreSOL databases. The VPS plans offered by Cirtex Hosting for $19.99 allow virtual private sellers a market as well. Resellers can also utilize the services of Cirtex Hosting for their needs.



For more information on the $5 off Cirtex Hosting coupon and other Cirtex Hosting coupons, please go to HostCabbie.com.



