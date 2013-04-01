Host Cabbie Offers a Small Orange Promo Code

Aliso Viejo, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/01/2013 -- A $5 off A Small Orange Promo Code is now available for those who want to purchase web hosting services from A Small Orange. Established in 2003, A Small Orange operates out of Atlanta, Georgia and provides web hosting solutions for nearly 25,000 customers. While the company is small ways, it does offer considerable web hosting services that meet the needs of individuals and businesses.



A Small Orange provides a number of excellent web hosting plans ranging from reseller, shared, business, cloud virtual private and dedicated plans. There are five tiers of plans overall and the least expensive costs a mere $35 per year which does include 24/7 customer service, 250mb of storage and 5GB of bandwidth. The most expensive plan however provides 25GB of storage and 500GB of bandwidth for $30 per month. There are also a number of plans that are in-between in terms of cost and services.



The range of plans offered by A Small Orange allows for individuals, small and large businesses to have excellent web hosting services at low, competitive prices. Also, a reseller webhosting plan is available as well with prices that range from $15 to $35. A Small Orange provides quality service, long term support and continuation of low prices as their main business goal. Other features include automatic script installation, daily backups, and detailed traffic statistics that come at no additional charge. A customer can modify their current plan to include extra bandwidth or dedicated SSL site addresses without having to upgrade their tier.



For more information about the ASmallOrange coupon and the $5 off A Small Orange Promotional Code , please go to the website, HostCabbie.com.



