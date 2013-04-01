Host Cabbie Offers Arvixe Coupon Code

Aliso Viejo, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/01/2013 -- A 30% off Arvixe coupon code is being offered for purchasing the web hosting services of Arvixe. Providing low cost web hosting, Arvixe has become one of the leaders in its field. Founded in 2003 in Sal Luis Obispo, California, Arvixe moved into two separate centers in Houston and Dallas, Texas where it currently runs its business. Today, Arvixe provides a number of features for web hosting at low, competitive prices.



Arvixe promises 99.9% uptime guarantee thanks to having a fully redundant power backup system. Furthermore, Arvixe has been certified to be SAS 70 Type II compliant for both of its data centers as well. There are two Linux web hosting plans offered by Arvixe, Personal Class and Personal Class Pro. Each of them offer unlimited disk space & monthly data transfer and a free domain name for life. The standard Personal Class plan is currently $4 per month which includes up to 6 domains. The Personal Class Pro is set at $7 per month and has unlimited domains. Furthermore, there are a la cart options available for both plans that include a dedicated IP address for $2 per month, shared Serviet/Tomcat/JSP for $5 per month. There are also ASP .NET webhosting opportunities as well with specially designed plans that range from $1 extra per month and more.



In addition to the Linux web hosting plans, there are more advanced Business Class service for $22 per month and more. For more information about Arvixe coupons and the 30% off Arvixe promo code , please go to the website, HostCabbie.com.



