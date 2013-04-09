Host Cabbie Offers WestHost Coupon Code

Aliso Viejo, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/09/2013 -- A 25% off WestHost coupon code is now available for those who purchase the services of WestHost web hosting company. WestHost is a Utah-based web hosting company with over 1 million domains around the world. Founded in 1998, WestHost maintains a large data facility that houses web hosting servers that are maintained 24/7.



Personal hosting plans at WestHost start at only $4 per month. Features for this plan include 50 GB of space, 1,000 GB bandwidth, free setup, a single database and only $12 per year for the domain. Additional features include cPanel control panel, instant activation, network backups, toll free 24/7 customer support, WordPress support, ad-free hosting, SSH access, an online website builder and much, much more.



The $4 per month plan is recommended for those who are running a single website with minimal traffic such as a small business or personal website. With email features that include 1000 emails per hour, 100 email accounts and forwarders and more, WestHost offers a powerful system for only $4 per month. If the traffic is expected to be heavier or more space is needed, WestHost offers both Preferred service at $8 per month and Business at $12 per month. Both plans expand on the basic service with Preferred offering 200GB disk space, 2500GB bandwidth unlimited databases, free domains, unlimited mailing lists and more. The Business option provides free setup and domain, dedicated IP and SSL secure certificate with the package.



For more information about WestHost coupon codes and the 25% off WestHost promo code , please go to the website HostCabbie.com.



