Host Maureen Metcalf Is Interviewed by Greg Moran, Discussing Top Trends for 2020- 2025 on Innovating Leadership, VoiceAmerica.

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/17/2019 -- During a time of ongoing organizational disruption, leaders need to explore how the rapid change can serve as a pointer and inspiration to help them envision futures that were not possible as recently as last year. Each disruption opens another door to opportunity across a broad range of industries. The annual trend conversation discusses the most important business drivers to consider over the next three to five years.



In a conversation between Maureen Metcalf, CEO, Innovative Leadership Institute and Greg Moran, COO, Aware, discussing the top trends leaders will face in the next five years. By understanding the trends and the opportunities created by disruption, leaders can and envision future possibilities. As leaders envision the future, they can elevate the quality of their organizations' leaders and the impact the organizations make on their stakeholders.



The show is available for immediate download and is also accessible through key podcast outlets.



About Host Maureen Metcalf

Ms. Metcalf – Founder, CEO, and Board Chair of the Innovative Leadership Institute is a highly sought-after expert in anticipating and leveraging organizational disruption to create strategic advantage. She focuses heavily on elevating the quality of leadership to ensure they can envision and create the future they want to build.? She captured her thirty years of experience and success in an award-winning series of books that are used by public, private, and academic organizations to align company-wide strategy, systems, and culture with innovative leadership techniques.? She is a Fellow with the International Leadership Association.



About Greg Moran

Greg Moran is a C-level digital, strategy, and change leadership executive with extensive global operations experience. He led corporate strategy for Ford and designed the plan that Alan Mullaly used to turn around the company. Greg held C-level IT positions in app dev, infrastructure, and core banking applications at Ford, Nationwide Insurance, and Bank One/JPMC, respectively. He began his career in consulting with Arthur Andersen/Accenture, working across industries with ~100 companies over a decade. He is passionate about leadership and culture and teaches part-time on the topic at Ohio University.



