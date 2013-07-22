Host of "Cooking Everything Outdoors" Passes Along Unusual Grilled Bloody Mary Recipe

Oakdale, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/22/2013 -- Gary House, host of the popular YouTube show “Cooking Everything Outdoors”, has outdone himself with a very unusual recipe for Grilled Bloody Mary’s on the program’s most recent installment. “Most people say they’ve never heard of such a thing and I usually respond with, ‘That’s what I’m here for right?’ Needless to say, we have a lot of fun with the show and get quite a bit of good response from the great recipes.”



The “not your run of the mill drink” is made with 8 tomatoes 4 of which are Roma, 2 Ancho peppers, Traina Sun Dried Tomato Ketchup, coarse ground fresh black pepper, Kosher salt, 2 to 4 limes, Worchestershire sauce, Cholula Chili Lime Hot Sauce, Pico de Gallo seasoning powder, the Vodka of one’s choice and celery. With these amped up ingredients House creates a regular showdown in a glass much to the happy applause of viewers. Adding dry apple smoking chips to his grill the genial host adds the fire and grills the tomatoes and peppers until they blister and sweat. He then peels, deseeds and minces them finely. The juice is then extracted through a strainer and some of the pith is added back to the mixture as well as all the other ingredients to combine. With salt and pepper to taste the drink is then topped off with the famous celery stalk for flair.



Gary House hosts the widely viewed show, “Cooking Everything Outdoors” on YouTube. Additionally he has been featured on many popular media outlets like “Camp Chef”, “Garden Fork TV”, “TMP Outdoors”, “Outdoor Cooking Channel”, “Big Wild Radio show”, “Fix It Life Radio Show”, “iTunes” and “Country TV - New Zealand”. To schedule an interview write info@cooking-outdoors.com.



For more information and ample recipes visit http://www.cooking-outdoors.com. For a direct link to the Grilled Bloody Mary’s visit http://www.cooking-outdoors.com/how-to-make-grilled-bloody-marys.html. To watch the “Cooking Everything Outdoors” show on YouTube visit https://www.youtube.com/CookingOutdoors. To connect on Facebook and Twitter visit https://www.facebook.com/CookingEverythingOutdoors and https://twitter.com/CookingOutdoors respectively.



CONTACT:

Gary House

(209) 480-8406