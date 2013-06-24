Host of "Cooking Everything Outdoors" Shares BBQ Bacon-Wrapped Ribs Recipe

Oakdale, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/24/2013 -- Positioning himself as a quintessential authority on all things “Cooking Everything Outdoors” Gary House, Host of the show with the self-same title specializes in grilling, BBQ, Dutch-oven and fire-pit cooking. Always ready to share an incredible recipe House offers his many website visitors a tried and true staple for delicious ribs. The BBQ Bacon-Wrapped Ribs recipe found on Cooking-Outdoors.com is touted as the perfect Summers Day meal. Combining House’s signature Homemade BBQ Sauce and Basic BBQ Rub the ribs are delicious due to two additional elements - bacon and smoke.



The site suggests a full rack of Saint Louis cut pork ribs and a pound of medium to thin cut bacon. “I use the Saint Louis cut pork ribs because they are trimmed to just the right size for wrapping in bacon. Baby Back ribs would work also but the Saint Louis cut is my choice every time.” added House. The outdoor chef recommends staying clear of thick-cut bacon as it doesn’t cook all the way through and provide the crispy element so needful for this dish.



Another word to the wise, the crowd-pleasing recipe calls for a “basic binder” after the ribs are cut and the membrane is removed. The stealth additional layer to this dish is a honey mustard coating just before the Basic BBQ Rub is amply applied. Next comes the bacon which not only adds flavor but acts as a self-baster so no foil is necessary. House then smokes the ribs via his Camp Chef Big Gas Grill held at 250 degrees with just over three hours of cooking time.



Gary House hosts the widely viewed show, “Cooking Everything Outdoors” on YouTube. Additionally he has been featured on many popular media outlets like “Camp Chef”, “Garden Fork TV”, “TMP Outdoors”, “Outdoor Cooking Channel”, “Big Wild Radio show”, “Fix It Life Radio Show”, “iTunes” and “Country TV - New Zealand”. To schedule an interview write info@cooking-outdoors.com.



For more information and ample recipes visit http://www.cooking-outdoors.com.



For a direct link to the BBQ Bacon-Wrapped Ribs recipe click on http://www.cooking-outdoors.com/bbq-bacon-wrapped-ribs.html. To watch the “Cooking Everything Outdoors” show on YouTube visit https://www.youtube.com/CookingOutdoors.



To connect on Facebook and Twitter visit https://www.facebook.com/CookingEverythingOutdoors and https://twitter.com/CookingOutdoors respectively.



CONTACT: Gary House

(209) 480-8406