Host of "Engage with Andy Busch," to Interview Congressman Peter Roskam (R, IL) on US House of Representatives Legislative Agenda

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/12/2014 -- Engage with Andy Busch, the radio show that covers the intersection of politics and money, features Congressman Peter Roskam (R, IL) to discuss discuss his current legislative push in Congress and what will be the agenda for the rest of the year in the US House of Representatives.



The show is live on the VoiceAmerica Business Channel on Friday at 3PM ET. Engage with Andy Busch airs live on Friday’s at Noon PM Pacific, 2 PM Central, and 3 PM Eastern on http://voiceamericabusiness.com.



To access the show, tune in at http://voiceamericabusiness.com. All shows will be available in Andy Busch’s Content Library on the VoiceAmerica Business Channel for on-demand and podcast download at http://www.voiceamerica.com/show/2323/engage-with-andy-busch.



About U.S. Congressman Peter Roskam

Born and raised in the district he serves, Chief Deputy Whip Peter Roskam is now in his fourth term in the United States House of Representatives. According to the Washington Post, Roskam “serves as a calming, drama-free influence” on Capitol Hill, and is regularly praised for his ability to distill complex national issues to their core.



Roskam graduated from the University of Illinois before spending his early career in the office of his mentor, legendary Congressman Henry Hyde. He later earned his J.D. from Kent College of Law. Roskam has represented Chicago's western suburbs in both the Illinois House of Representatives and Senate, where he served alongside then State-Senator Barack Obama.



Often referred to as the House Republicans’ “listener-in-Chief,” Roskam uses his roles in leadership and on the Ways and Means committee to fight for fiscal responsibility and common sense tax initiatives; he is a co-author of the Pledge to America and played an active role in securing a landslide House majority in 2010.



Roskam currently lives in Wheaton with his wife of 25 years, Elizabeth. They have four children, Gracey, Frankie, Steve and A.J. Visit his US House of Representatives website at http://roskam.house.gov/.



About Andy Busch

Andrew B. Busch is the editor of the global market and public policy newsletter, “The Busch Update” at www.andrewbusch.com. He is a regular on CNBC’s Talking Numbers, which appears every day on Street Signs and Yahoo Finance. His research can be found on his website, http://www.andrewbusch.com , as well as CNBC and Yahoo. He was a panelist on CNBC’s Money in Motion from 2012-14. He was the host of “Politics and Money” on First Business from 2000-03. For 22 years, he was with BMO Capital Markets and has written the Busch Update for the last 13 years. He was named BMO’s Global Currency and Public Policy Strategist in 2007. Based in Chicago, he is a recognized expert on the world financial markets and how these markets are impacted by political events. He provides clients with analysis on public policy issues for China, Europe and the United States. On a regular basis, Andy consults with staff from Congress and D.C. think tanks on economic, financial market and tax issues. In 2011, Andy was asked to testify in front of Congress on the effectiveness of the 2009 Stimulus package. From 2004 to 2008, he was an outside advisor to the US Treasury Department and White House on the economy and financial markets. Andy had a similar role for the 2008 McCain campaign. He has met and advised the last three US Secretaries of the Treasury including John Snow, Hank Paulson and Tim Geithner. Andy is also a political consultant on campaign strategy for the 2014 US Congressional Mid-Term elections.