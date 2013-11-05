Blue Chip Public Relations, Inc

Host of Nationally Syndicated Radio Program, Financial Myth Busting, Presenting Free Educational Program, November 20, 2013, Financial Survival in Retirement, at Ritz-Carlton, Tysons Corner in Mclean, VA

 

Washington, DC -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/05/2013 -- Ms. Dawn Bennett, CEO of Bennett Group Financial Services and Host of the Nationally Syndicated Radio Program, Financial Myth Busting, on WMAL in D.C., will make a free educational presentation, Financial Survival in Retirement, on November 20 from 6- 9 pm at the Ritz-Carlton, Tysons Corner, 1700 Tysons Boulevard, McLean, VA 22102

WHO: Ms. Dawn Bennett, CEO of Bennett Group Financial Services and Host of Financial Myth Busting Radio Program

What: Educational Presentation – Financial Survival in Retirement

WHERE: Ritz-Carlton, Tysons Corner, 1700 Tysons Boulevard, McLean, VA.

WHEN: November 20 from 6 – 9 pm

PUBLIC RSVP: Katie Pruess, Bennett Group, 866-286-2268

MEDIA RSVP: Bill Bongiorno, Blue Chip Public Relations, 914-533-7065, bill@bluechippr.com

The website for more information is http://www.financialmythbusting.com

Source: Blue Chip Public Relations, Inc
Posted Tuesday, November 05, 2013 at 7:00 AM CST - Permalink

 