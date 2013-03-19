Host39.com: The Leader in Free Unlimited Web Hosting Services

Princeton, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/19/2013 -- For those who are ready to take their data into their own hands and work own blog, have personal photos, as well as host own applications, it’s time to get a good web host company which can place it all on the website, provides the tools, bandwidth, and storage required, as well as provide assistance when one need help. Thankfully, there is a great company that can help everyone with this regard: free web hosting with cpanel at Host39.com.



Host39.Com rolls out the red carpet for its fresh clients with unlimited total bandwidth, unlimited total disk space, unlimited BYO domains, unlimited sub domains, unlimited Add-on domains 100 Email accounts - 100 FTP Accounts, MySQL Database, PhP, Cpanel, 1 click WordPress install ,1 click Joomla install, 50 other popular CMS scripts are available for free, over 100 pre-designed PhP ready-to-go websites. All these are valuable for customer building needs.



Host39.com is a different breed of free web hosting with cpanel. To make thing easier getting small company website or personal up on the internet is a daunting task and this company will ease the burden of those who want to have their personal website. They have the whole thing customers need to stake out the piece of net, right out of the box.



The Host39.com secures cloud hosting platform and was made without a compromising approach. You don’t need to search anymore for a very secure hosting platform that is supported by professional engineers. Compare Host30.com next to any other web provider, and see the difference of Host39. On Host39.com all the domains are hosted on many servers and all the domains make use of more than 1000+ IP addresses.



Host39.com is proud to provide their web hosting clients with remarkable customer assistance. Host39.com team members are well trained, friendly and dedicated to the success of their clients. The company provides an assistance desk with useful and informative tutorials and videos, which will aid everyone with different factors of hosting the websites and their staff, are 100 percent in house. For more information about the services offered by Host39.com please free to visit their website at http://host39.com/.



ABOUT Host30.com

Host39.com is dedicated on giving the best free web hosting with cpanel value as well as customer service experience when it comes to web hosting to small and medium business user. They make an effort to make their facilities easy to own, user friendly and most significantly to give real business value.



Media Contact:



James Bilake

James@host39.com

Princeton, NJ

http://host39.com/