HostArmor Is Now Offering a Wide Range of Innovative Features for Their Web Hosting Services

Running Springs, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/16/2013 -- HostArmor, one of the leading providers in the web hosting service industry, has just introduced a wide array of new shared hosting features for their customers. Obviously, these new features were specifically designed to help their shared hosting users make the most out of their web hosting service. With these added features, shared hosting users for HostArmor will not only get 99.9 percent Network Uptime, but they also enjoy a plethora of other benefits.



When it comes to web security, no other web hosting service provider is better than HostArmor. Unlike other shared web hosting services, HostArmor is a certified partner of CloudFlare. For starters, CloudFlare is a new and sophisticated service that would optimize contents for your website’s visitors, while securing your site from malignant online attacks.



For HostArmor users who want to add more security to their website, they can order HostArmor’s Sucuri services. Basically, Sucuri is an application that will closely monitor your website as well as clean up and prevent malware on your website. By adding this additional security application to your website, you get to efficiently protect your site from hackers, spammers and other malignant agents.



Established in 2011, HostArmor is a Green Hosting Company that has won a number of prestigious awards for its remarkable and astounding web hosting service. In 2012, the company was awarded with the Top Dedicated Server and Affordable Green Host. By far, HostArmor offers the best and most efficient Eco-friendly web hosting service in the industry today.



This web hosting service provider has excellent customer service support that operates in twenty four hours a day and seven days a week. Unlike other webhosting service providers, HostArmor has a team of highly skilled, competent and knowledgeable customer service representatives that will answer all your queries and questions pertaining to their services and products. To contact their customer service support, you can contact them through their hotline number, (909) 744-5419, or via their official website, http://www.hostarmor.com



Payments for their services are usually processed through PayPal. However, with the advent of Bitcoin, HostArmor now accepts payments from users who have Bitcoin accounts.



There are a number of remarkable features that can be offered by their shared hosting service. With their web hosting service, you get to enjoy unlimited add on domains, hotlink protection, traffic stats, bandwidth stats, error log viewer, access log manager, server side includes, 100 Mbits Network, unlimited email accounts, IP blocking, spam filtering, email forwarding, unlimited MySQL databases, free BaseKit site builder and many more. On top of that, their service comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee.



For the past two years, a vast number of HostArmor clients were satisfied and happy with the web hosting services that this company has offered. Jesse, the owner of TORStore.net, said, “ HostArmor is the most reliable, cost-effective, solution to your website needs! Vallen and his team are very informative, personable, and very great people to deal with! I will ALWAYS use these guys for all my internet business needs. Thanks for being my business’ one stop shop!”.



