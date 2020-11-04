Hosted PBX Market Witness the Growth of $9.50 Billion by 2023

Northbrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/04/2020 -- According to a research report "Hosted PBX Market by Solution, Service (Virtual Deployment & Setup, Virtual Assistance & Support, Online Charging Services, Emergency Call Routing Services, Protocol Management Services), Organization Size, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2023", The global hosted PBX market size is expected to grow from USD 4.73 billion in 2018 to USD 9.50 billion by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 14.9% during the forecast period. Major driving factors of the hosted PBX market are an increasing need for enterprise mobility and rising adoption of the cloud and UC. The necessity to upgrade from traditional PBX to cloud-based PBX and low CAPEX and TCO involved in hosted PBX drives the market growth.



Browse 64 market data Tables and 46 Figures spread through 151 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Hosted PBX Market - Global Forecast to 2023"



Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=103518953



Protocol management services segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the hosted PBX market during the forecast period



Protocol management services enable the secure management of protocols, involved in hosted PBX or IP telephony systems, to provide reliable IP communication. The protocol management service is instrumental in managing the IP communication protocol with tunneling capability, and offering communication from IP-enabled phones to traditional phones with rich voice quality. Furthermore, this service evaluates various factors, such as jitter, latency, and delay, and guarantees that definite resource levels are allocated to the voice traffic.



Virtual deployment and setup segment is expected to hold the largest market size in the hosted PBX market during the forecast period.



The virtual deployment and setup service deploys hosted PBX-based IP telephony via the internet, and the PBX software is hosted and managed by third-party service providers or cloud providers. Virtual deployment and setup, including IP phone provisioning, is the basic and most important aspect of implementing hosted PBX and IP telephony systems. This service helps enterprises in the deployment and set up of complete hosted PBX and IP telephony systems in a cost-effective manner. It acts as a one-stop shop for hassle-free deployments, with minimum downtime, TCO, OPEX, and CAPEX.



Speak To Expert Analyst: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=103518953



North America is expected to hold the largest market share in the hosted PBX market during the forecast period



North America is projected to hold the largest market share and continue dominate the hosted PBX market during the forecast period. The region has witnessed the emergence of trending technologies, such as cloud, IoT, mobility, and unified communications, which drives the critical need for reliable connectivity and communication. Enterprises and industries are seen adopting hosted PBX solutions and services at various levels, as a part of their business operation and strategy to strive competently in the market and increase their productivity. The market is expected to gain further traction in this region during the forecast period. Furthermore, the advent of SMEs and increasing digitalization in organizations have aided the growth of the North American market. SMEs adopt hosted PBX solutions and services to achieve a reliable communication system to improve the connectivity within an organization with less investments and minimal maintenance.



Major vendors in the hosted PBX market include Cisco Systems (US), AT&T (US), Avaya (US), BT Group (UK), Mitel Networks (Canada), 8x8 (US), Polycom (US), Comcast Business (US), MegaPath (US), CenturyLink (US), RingCentral (US), and XO Communications (US). The other players include Ozonetel (India), Nexge Technologies (India), BullsEye Telecom (US), TPx Communications (US), Telesystem (US), OneConnect (Canada), InterGlobe Communications (US), 3CX (Turkey), Star2Star Communications (US), Nextiva (US), NovoLink Communications (US), Datavo (US), and Digium (US).



About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their pain points around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.



Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra.

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road,

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: 1-888-600-6441

sales@marketsandmarkets.com