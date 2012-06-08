Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/08/2012 -- Hostess Brands Company Profile & SWOT Report contains in depth information and data about the company and its operations. The profile contains a company overview, key employees, business description, SWOT analysis, key facts, information on products and services, details of locations and subsidiaries, plus information on key news events affecting the company.



Introduction and Landscape



Hostess Brands Company Profile & SWOT Report is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to access key information about "Hostess Brands, Inc."



Hostess Brands SWOT report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format. Canadean strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Key Features and Benefits



- Examines and identifies key information and issues about "Hostess Brands, Inc." for business intelligence requirements.

- Studies and presents the company's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities (growth potential) and threats (competition). Strategic and operational business information is objectively reported.

- The profile also contains information on business operations, company history, major products and services, prospects, key employees, locations and subsidiaries.



Key Market Issues



- Quickly enhance your understanding of "Hostess Brands, Inc."

- Gain insight into the marketplace and a better understanding of internal and external factors which could impact the industry.

- Increase business/sales activities by understanding your competitors’ businesses better.

- Recognize potential partnerships and suppliers.



Key Highlights



Hostess Brands, Inc. (Hostess), formerly known as Interstate Bakeries Corporation, is a wholesale baker and distributor of fresh baked bread and sweet goods in the US. It offers variety of products such as breads, buns, rolls, croutons, stuffing, dressings, snakes cakes, donuts and other related products under a number of well-known national and regional brand names. Major brands offered by the company are Wonder, Hostess, Dolly Madison, Merita, Nature's Pride, Home Pride and Drake's. Hostess, through its direct route system and more than 600 bakery outlets, distributes its products across the US. It operates 36 bakeries and about 600 distribution centers that cater to various food outlets on about 6,000 delivery routes. Hostess is headquartered in Irving, Texas, US.



To view the detailed table of contents for this report please visit: http://www.reportstack.com/product/66262/hostess-brands-inc-consumer-packaged-goods-company-profile-swot-report.html