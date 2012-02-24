HostGator Advisor Offering First Month of Any HostGator Hosting Plans for Free With HostGator Coupons

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/24/2012 -- HostGator Advisor, the Web hosting review site for future HostGator Web hosting customers is currently offering several big money-saving HostGator coupons including one that gives new customers their first month of any plan for just one cent. HostGator Advisor is the review and information Website where future hosting customers can learn about HostGator plans and Web hosting.



With 400,000 customers and five million domains with 12,000 servers under its management, HostGator is the world's top provider of shared, VPS, reseller and dedicated Web hosting. The first stop in learning about HostGator for most of those customers was the HostGator Advisor Website. “We designed HostGator Advisor to be an online support portal where future and current customers could learn about HostGator and hosting through its more than 500 video tutorials and 680 help articles,” said the HostGator Advisor specialist. “The HostGator coupons that are available through the Website are just one more way we show that choosing HostGator is overwhelmingly the best choice for service, quality, growth and savings.”



By entering a HostGator coupon code, new customers can get the first month of any plan for one cent. Other coupons provide HostGator discount options that can save new customers 25 percent on any hosting package including VPS and Dedicated plans or $24.95 on any reseller plan. “We update the available HostGator coupons on the HostGator Advisor Website daily, so everyone that comes to the Website to learn about HostGator Web Hosting can save big money when they purchase a plan,” said the specialist.



HostGator is a very affordable yet powerful hosting service for Web designers and developers that provide hosting services to their clients. Their plans feature unlimited disk space and bandwidth, sub Domains, FTP and email accounts, 24/7/365 premium support, automatic weekly off-site data backups, 24/7/365 server monitoring and much more.



As the information portal Website for prospective customers, HostGator Advisor is the company’s way of arming them with all of the background information they will need about Web hosting in order to choose the right hosting plan. In addition to the plethora of video tutorials and help articles, prospective customers can hear directly from current HostGator customers via their list of online reviews. For more information, please visit http://www.hostgatoradvisor.com



About HostGator Advisor

HostGator Advisor is the education and information portal Website where HostGator customers can learn about HostGator Web hosting plans, read reviews of current customers and take advantage of HostGator coupons for big money savings on plans. The Website provides more than 500 video tutorials and 680 help articles for everyone from novices to the highly experienced. The information Website is the first stop before choosing HostGator, the world's top provider of shared, VPS, reseller and dedicated Web hosting.