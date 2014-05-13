Hostgator Hosting Company Attracts Customers with Coupons and Discount Codes

Salt Lake City, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/13/2014 -- Hostgator announces the launch of new coupon codes and discount coupons for its old and new clients. Website owners can now avail discounts when they select a plan from the popular hosting company. Get cheap services without compromising on quality and meet the targeted traffic for any website. Whether it is a personal blog or company’s web page, Hostgator can provide 100 percent assistance at an affordable price tag. However, with new coupon codes, clients can now get double benefit.



The award winning hosting company provides a friendly customer care and is known for offering scalable services. It is famous for its 99.9% up-time guarantee and is always available 24/7/365. Its customers have only good reviews about the company and they always come back with new projects. Clients gets to chose from four different types of plans which are Shared hosting, Reseller hosting, Dedicated hosting, and Virtual Private Server hosting. Clients who have a huge website with large traffic or visitors prefer the dedicated hosting plan. In order to resell Hostgator hosting packages, customers can go for the Reseller hosting plan.



Founded by Brent Oxely, Hostgator has been around since 2002 and it is based out of Houston, Texas. According to the company reports, it has more than 9,000,000 domains and 12,000 servers operating at different locations. Customer’s reviews shows that the company is most trusted due to its reliable service and matchless customer care.



Hostgator coupon codes are easy to use. When purchasing a plan, customers are provided with field which says Have Coupon Code? Enter the code provided on the discount coupon and then agree to the terms and conditions. The hosting company launches new coupon codes every month. Keep updated with the latest discount vouchers and codes by visiting hostgatorcouponoutlet.com every day. Lucky clients can save up to 25 percent. For more information please go to http://hostgatorcouponoutlet.com



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Hostgator provides free coupon codes and discount coupons for its customers. Visit now and get hosting services at the best price.



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