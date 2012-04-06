HostGatorCouponCode.com Features the Most Current Discount Codes That Will Save Businesses Money

Wichita Falls, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/06/2012 -- These days, in order to be truly successful, business owners need more than just the best products and services at outstanding prices. They also need a website.



With millions of people surfing the web at any hour of the day or night, having a website is a great way for both companies and organizations to get the exposure they need in order to grow and make sales.



Once the decision has been made to have a website, business owners should then determine which web host they will use. Basically a web host is the company’s connection to the internet, acting as a “home” of sorts that the site will live in once it’s been built.



Just as people who are buying a residential home made of wood and bricks often take many things into consideration when making their decision, so do business owners who are looking for a virtual home. The most common of these is price; business owners who are ready to purchase a web host need to determine how much they want to spend, both initially and over the course of the service plan.



One of the leading and most popular web hosting companies is called HostGator. Founded in 2002, the company specializes in providing shared, reseller, VPS and dedicated servers.



A website has been creating quite a buzz lately for offering the most recent HostGator coupon codes that offer businesses and organizations the biggest discounts possible.



The staff at HostGatorCouponCode.com consistently checks the codes that are on the site to be sure that they are current and still active. This way, people who visit the website can rest assured they will be using discount codes that will truly work.



As an article on Host Gator Coupon Code explains, the website currently offers two different types of coupon codes, the most popular of which saves customers $9.95, making HostGator’s popular “Baby” level hosting plan free for the first month.



The other type of coupon code saves HostGator customers 25 percent off of any size order. This discount is especially good for business owners who plan on buying several month’s worth of hosting up front, or if their order totals more than $40.



The site also features well-researched and educational articles about HostGator, which cover topics like the company’s history, the services it provides, and why business owners might want to consider working with the web hosting company.



About HostGatorCouponCode.com

HostGatorCouponCode.com scours the web for the most up-to-date HostGator coupons. The coupon codes on our site showcase only the best of what we've found. We check and re-check our coupon codes every day to make sure that they are still working and still offering the biggest possible discount. For more information, please visit http://www.hostgatorcouponcode.com