"Hostile Affairs in Kansas," by Jerri Cote Is a Heart-Wrenching Story of Survival

Nineteen year old Frances lives a simple life on the farm with her family until an accident happens, and she is left lying on the ground unconscious, and bleeding. When she wakes she finds herself in the hospital unable to remember who she is. She notices people staring at her and she recognizes no one.



Scared and feeling alone, Frances tries to reach out to anyone who can help her remember. Left in the hospital to heal a tornado hits the hospital room and Frances nearly escapes. Frances suffers dreams of a man coming after her each night.



Reluctant to go home she must and has no other choice. Once home the dark family secrets begin to emerge, leaving Frances in a state of horror and shock. Feeling stuck and betrayed, Frances seeks to protect her siblings.



One night a terrible accident happens changing their lives forever. Will Frances be able to save her family in time?



“Hostile Affairs in Kansas,” is a thrilling roller coaster ride that will keep you on the edge of your seat. It is now available at both Amazon.com and B&N.com.



