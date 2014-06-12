Hosting a Murder Mystery Dinner Party Just Got Easier with New Flexible Game

Murder mystery dinner party games allow hosts to invite their friends to solve a murder in their own home. Typically, guests dress up as ‘suspects’ in the murder and attempt to find out which of them is the killer by questioning each other and uncovering clues. The games are traditionally played with a meal or buffet.
Wisbech, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/12/2014 -- Murder at the Manor, launched this month by Cambridgeshire-based D’Avekki Studios, is the first ever flexible boxed murder-mystery game for 14 players.
The new game is the third title in the innovative Murder Mystery Flexi-Party range which allows hosts to invite any number of guests and still works even if guests drop out at the last minute.
“Before Flexi-Party, hosts really had limited options,” says game designer, Lynda Cowles. “Most boxed murder mystery kits only cater for around 6-8 players and if someone couldn’t make it, you couldn’t play. Flexi-Party allows any number of guests from 4 to 14, and it still works even if you find yourself with extra guests or ‘no-shows’ on the night. It really makes life so much easier for hosts.”
Murder at the Manor is for 6 to 14 guests including the host. It’s available as a boxed game (RRP £19.99) and can also be downloaded to print at home (£11.99) from The Murder Mystery Store (www.murdermysterystore.co.uk).
About D’Avekki Studios
D’Avekki Studios is a family-run business based near Wisbech, which has been producing high quality murder mystery games since 2004.
More information about the Flexi-Party range can be found by visiting:
www.murdermysteryflexiparty.com
lynda@davekki.com
01945 870987