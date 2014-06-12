Hosting a Murder Mystery Dinner Party Just Got Easier with New Flexible Game

Wisbech, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/12/2014 -- Murder at the Manor, launched this month by Cambridgeshire-based D’Avekki Studios, is the first ever flexible boxed murder-mystery game for 14 players.



The new game is the third title in the innovative Murder Mystery Flexi-Party range which allows hosts to invite any number of guests and still works even if guests drop out at the last minute.



“Before Flexi-Party, hosts really had limited options,” says game designer, Lynda Cowles. “Most boxed murder mystery kits only cater for around 6-8 players and if someone couldn’t make it, you couldn’t play. Flexi-Party allows any number of guests from 4 to 14, and it still works even if you find yourself with extra guests or ‘no-shows’ on the night. It really makes life so much easier for hosts.”



Murder at the Manor is for 6 to 14 guests including the host. It’s available as a boxed game (RRP £19.99) and can also be downloaded to print at home (£11.99) from The Murder Mystery Store (www.murdermysterystore.co.uk).



About D’Avekki Studios

D’Avekki Studios is a family-run business based near Wisbech, which has been producing high quality murder mystery games since 2004.



More information about the Flexi-Party range can be found by visiting:

www.murdermysteryflexiparty.com



lynda@davekki.com

01945 870987