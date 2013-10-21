Hosting Marketers Announces Red5 Hosting for Live Broadcasts and Video Chats Provider of Red5 Hosting, Hosting Marketers, Inc. Won "Top 50 Editors Choice Award"

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/21/2013 -- Initially founded in 1999, Hosting Marketers, Inc. is the premier video hosting company in the USA. It provides also a complete range of professional services, among which website hosting, domain name registration, web design and development.



Red5 is the main trustworthy media-streaming product used for live broadcasts and video chats; the renowned Hosting Marketers Company offers it. The media server Red5 is the ideal choice for people that want to hold a video conference or broadcast something online in an easy user-friendly manner.



Next to Wowza hosting, Red5 hosting is the best for anybody, no matter the purpose of the live streaming, mainly because Hosting Marketers uses only Dual Xeon Quad Core, each with 16 to 24 CPU’s and 48 to 64 giga of RAM. The servers offered by this company are attached to 1 Gbps dedicated port currently operating on network with 432+ Gbps connectivity to the Internet. More, for complete IP transport redundancy, there are 2 separate fiber entry points. The core network uses BGP4 routing protocol making the bandwidth 100% multi-homed. Given these technical features, the Red5 hosting meets all online streaming needs, be they for business or personal purposes.



About Hosting Marketers, Inc

Initially founded in 1999, Hosting Marketers, Inc. is the premier video hosting company in the USA. It provides also a complete range of professional services, among which website hosting, domain name registration, web design and development. In recognition of its extraordinary services, dedicated team of hardworking employees and outstanding customer support, the famous Web Hosting Reviews Magazine awarded the “Top 50 Editors Choice Award” to Hosting Marketers, Inc.



For more information about the amazing Red5 hosting product or if you are interested in learning about Hosting Marketers, Inc. and the extraordinary services it offers, please go to www.hosting-marketers.com or call 1-212-252-2449.



info@hosting-marketers.com

Hosting Marketers, Inc.

244 5th Ave # 1477

New York, NY 10001

USA