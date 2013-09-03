Hosting Marketers Offer Better Deals for Wowza Hosting Due to Increased Use of Mobile Devices

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/03/2013 -- A leading Red5 hosting provider in the USA (http://hosting-marketers.com/) has recognized the need for better Wowza hosting deals. This comes from the increased use of mobile internet devices in use today. With this popularity, comes the heavier demand for servers with the stability to stream video direct to multiple connections of mobile devices, like the iPhone, iPad etc.



According to the Visual Networking Index Global Mobile Data Traffic Forecast Update, there will be more mobile devices on earth than people by the end of 2013. From these latest statistics provided by Cisco 56% of American adults now own smartphones and it seems the mobile device trend shows no signs of slowing down.



Tablet devices have seen a massive increase too, whilst online shopping has seen a great influx with the use of mobile devices, people are now streaming video, music and other media at a rate which has never been seen before.



Whilst the average online user may not realize, their devices are becoming more powerful by the day, so its important that website owners who stream content have powerful enough hosting to cope for the heavy strain and demand.



http://hosting-marketers.com/ can now offer Wowza media servers which can supply up to 999 connections at a time, with 1000 Mbps and unlimited traffic. Depending on user requirement deals can be purchased now from $15 - $700 per month. In addition, there are various packages of Red5 media servers too. http://hosting-marketers.com/ can also provide help with choosing the right hosting and even help install video scripts.



A spokesman from Hosting Marketers said:



"We realize that mobile devices are a big deal now. Our only goal is to offer the best services possible and offer excellent customer support at the same time, as we keep our prices as low as possible. We give 24 hour support 365 days a year, we can offer any hosting requirement from the very lowest budget available".



About Hosting Marketers

Hosting Marketers is the leading red5 Hosting provider in the USA. They can cater for any hosting requirements including specialist requirements.