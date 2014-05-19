Hosting Monkey Reviews and Publishes the Top 5 Web Hosting Service Providers

Seattle, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/19/2014 -- Reports show that the web hosting sector has been experiencing an incredible amount of growth during the past years and is expected to grow more. With both personal and company businesses taking a keen interest in online marketing, the Internet is now filled with thousands of web hosting companies. In order to survive in the ever-increasing competing market, companies are now trying to provide the best services along with cost efficiency. In this state of confusion, Hosting-monkey announces that it had published the best 5 hosting companies on its website.



The website rates iPage as the number one top hosting company for its instant setup and easy management. According to the editor’s review, it was awarded 4.9 starts out of 5. iPage provides unlimited hosting services with free domain. It also has a free online suite and security. Offering $500 free credits, the company is said to purchase renewable energy credits, which are used for generating wind energy. Companies looking for high speed hosting platform can check out A2 Hosing. It provides customers with best business hosting guides ,SSD hosting, Europe and US location options, no server overloading, and site loads 300 percent faster.



Hosting-Monkey rated Hostgator as the ultimate choice for big business owners. With more than 12 years of experience in the field, the company provides users with free $100 Google adwords credits and free 4,500 website templates. Hub, with its 90 days full refund trial stands at number 4. It also provides customers with $200 free web marketing credits and one click wordpress installation. After a thorough survey, SiteGround was awarded the best 5 web hosting service provider. It is referred to as the geekiest web hosting service for providing 24/7/365 customer support. It also provides premium site security features and server location option in US, Europe, and S’pore.



According to hosting-monkey, its main aim is to provide customers with high-quality information about different hosting services. Users can compare pricing, credibility, reliability, and hosting plans of web servers. For more information please go to http://www.learnforexsecret.com



About Learnforexsecret

Hosting Monkey provides information on different web hosting companies so that business owners can choose the right web server for their websites.



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