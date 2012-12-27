Hosting Services from Fishbowl Inventory Helps Manufacturers

Orem, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/27/2012 -- Manufacturers benefit in many ways by using Fishbowl’s Manufacturing Option. Fishbowl provides several competitive advantages, including configurable bills of materials, instructions, and stages; tracks tens of thousands of parts and integrates with QuickBooks.



Recently Robert Lockard, with Fishbowl Inventory shared “The Top 5 Fishbowl Add-ons You’ll Want in Your Stocking This Year” starting with Mobility with Hosting Services. Lockard reports, “In this technologically advanced day and age, it’s not feasible, necessary or profitable to be tied to a physical desk from 9-5, Monday through Friday. You want to be able to access critical information from your smartphone, tablet, laptop or mom’s computer, anytime of the day or night. No need to run into the office – you want it on the subway, in the cab, at the dining room table or even while in the stands at the big game.”



He suggests that customers consider adding Hosting Services to the Fishbowl package! These services provide 24/7 access to Fishbowl Inventory features from any internet-enabled location, and include top-level security and backup/restore features that are a must-have for today’s businesses that are on the nice list.



Fishbowl Inventory has been the most frequently requested inventory solution for QuickBooks users for more than a decade. As small-to-medium companies grow and face increasing competition, the flexible cost-effective combination of QuickBooks and Fishbowl grows alongside SMBs regardless of the industry sector. These smaller firms need the same kind of inventory management large organizations enjoy at a more affordable price. Fishbowl Inventory (www.fishbowlinventory.com) is the most requested inventory management solution for seamless integration with QuickBooks, and is a popular standalone solution for organizations or enterprises looking to track assets. For users of QuickBooks it provides the same advanced features, flexibility, and mobile management control larger organizations require.



As manufacturers grow and expand their product line, increasingly complex processes must be coordinated. Fishbowl simplifies processes by automatically generating manufacture orders, work orders, bills of materials and other essential documents when customer orders arrive. Each bill of materials can include detailed instructions, multiple stages of production, and other features to make every manufacturing job more efficient.



About Fishbowl

Fishbowl offers custom reports, custom shopping cart integrations, custom data integration, and database-related application linking and eliminates data entry errors. With simple features of barcode scanning, companies easily receive inventory into systems or records as it comes off the carrier vehicle, make adjustments to quantities being received, and easily enter tracking information in real time. Fishbowl software significantly increases accuracy and worker productivity.



