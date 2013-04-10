Hosting&Backup.com Announces Proprietary Study to Analyze Page Speed of Top Hosting Companies

Denver, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/10/2013 -- Hosting&Backup.com recently announced that they are conducting a new proprietary study that analyzes page speed among the top hosting companies. The website reviews a number of reputable web hosting plans and backup services in side-by-side comparison format as well as providing free tutorials and tips on hosting and website maintenance.



When it comes to determining who is the best web hosting company, consumers often find themselves sorting through mounds of similar data and marketing speak, which can be both daunting and fruitless. While Hosting&Backup.com has been working hard to provide these answers to consumers via side-by-side comparisons, they have recently upped the stakes as they conduct a new proprietary study to analyze the page speed of the top hosting companies.



“Most hosting companies offer very similar plans and the only way to differentiate them is through “performance,” said a Hosting&Backup.com spokesperson. “Our performance methodology includes how long a page takes to load at any given time.”



The web hosting review and information website will be conducting live tests with the hosts that they review to provide consumers with real-world data on page speed in a variety of scenarios. The reviewers will be installing WordPress sites requiring significant server resources that also use database-driven content.



All images and content will be similar in size so that the sample data is not skewed. “While we have tested most of the hosts for our own needs, we felt it was important to spend our own time and resources comparing across a level playing field,” said the review website spokesperson.



Hosting&Backup.com provides unbiased factual reviews on the best web hosting sites to give consumers actionable information on the Best Website Hosting Company as well as the best online backup service. The review team analyzes options such as domain capacity, setup costs, money-back guarantee, and price. Their goal is to focus on simple, no hype, and straightforward information to help consumers make an informed choice without visiting multiple websites to gather relevant information.



With everyone from families to corporations in need of secure and reliable backup services to guard against loss of important files, Hosting&Backup.com also provides comparison of top backup services. Top services compared via their analysis methodology looks at the various features and price points of the more reputable companies available to consumers. Readers can also find a number of tutorials on topics related to starting a website to provide them with quality, easy-to-understand tips, advice and tricks to navigate this area. For more information, please visit http://www.hostingandbackup.com/



