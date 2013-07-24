Hosting.co.uk Launches VPS (Virtual Private Servers)

Laurel, ML -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/24/2013 -- Hosting.co.uk, the new and popular UK based web hosting service has added Virtual Private Servers, or VPS, to its product line up. After opening its doors in December 2012, Hosting.co.uk has quickly established itself as the hosting provider of choice for many UK home and business users and aims to increase its appeal by offering VPS to the mix.



Hosting.co.uk added UK-based dedicated servers last month.



Freddy Schiwek, CEO of Hosting.co.uk, said “We’re pleased to offer a range of VPS plans. These are hosted in our UK datacentre and powered by Supermicro’s latest hardware. The result is customers using our VPS plans experience faster speeds and improved reliability when you compare us to some competitors. And with our pricing starting at just £19.95 per month, our offers are very affordable – even for those on a tight budget.”



“Each VPS offers a choice of Operating Systems, dedicated IP addresses, guaranteed CPU and Memory resources and a range of software add-ons. We also include unlimited bandwidth with each virtual server.”



Hosting.co.uk is quickly becoming the number 1 choice for people looking for UK hosting. Their 100% network uptime guarantee, affordable pricing and responsive customer service is resulting in many 5 star service reviews across a number of review sites, including www.reviewcentre.com.



