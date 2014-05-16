Hostingtera Discusses the Importance of Spanish Market Hosting

Tuxtla Gutierrez, Mexico -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/16/2014 -- Cloud services endure to restructure the IT market for small and medium businesses in Spain, with an immense array of services now available to help SMBs grow, collaborate, and compete in a global marketplace. In accordance to this statement, a premier web hosting provider, Hostingtera helps its clients by making them aware of the importance of hosting for the Spanish market.



According to the speaker of Hostingtera, “When you target foreign countries, it is vital that you localize your SEO. People seem to trust more a site that is written in their own language. Similarly, visitors prefer localized websites that seems trustworthy. So, if you plan to target specific countries, I suggest you buy a local domain and if your intention is to target worldwide speakers of the same language, I suggest you add an extension to your domain for each language targeted.”



He also continues, “Whatever language you chose to have on your website, make sure not to use automatic translation.”



Hostingtera understands the need of localized websites and offers reseller hosting in Spanish with flexible space and 24X7 technical support. They’re currently offering three plans: Pro Reseller for $34.96/month, Reseller Business for $49.95/month and Master Reseller for $74.95/month. The only difference between all these three plans is the space, in Pro Reseller clients will get 100GB space, in Reseller Business offers 200GB space and in Master Reseller clients will get $74.95/month. Other than space, unlimited transfer, free domain registration for 1 year, unlimited domains, Free WHMCS and site-builder, and domain reseller account are same in all plans.



While speaking about their reseller hosting plans, the media person also added, “We proved in the past that we can achieve rapid organic growth on the Spanish market and that makes us more energetic. At the same time, now we’re strengthening ourselves in Spain with the addition of skilled staff, an established brand and a large client base.”



Moreover, Hostingtera happily provides 30 days guarantee of services and same day delivery for dedicated and VPS servers.



About Hostingtera

With 15 years of experience, Hostingtera is offering professional and effective hosting, dedicated and virtual servers. The company also offers technical quality experience and solutions to all your doubts and configurations on website/servers. For more details, visit http://www.hostingtera.com/



Contact Name: Arnulfo Roiz



Address:

Calle Magenta 229, Fracc. Montereal

Tuxtla Gutierrez, Chiapas

Mexico – 29023

Phone Number: 529616129660