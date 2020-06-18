HostMaria Launches a 100GB Space Cloud Hosting and Allied Services at Affordable Rates

Maidstone, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/18/2020 -- The HostMaria is a modern web hosting company making its grand entry in the web-hosting niche. It plans to launch the 100 GB Space cloud hosting for £1.99/ $2.45 only.



Along with these, the cloud hosting package also includes everything to make the webmaster like Free SSL Certificates, free malware scanner, unlimited domains, 1Tb traffic, free CDN, and more. Collaborating with the best UK Datacentre of 20i Datacentre, and offering full-time technical support, the company is offering an affordable hosting package.



"The UK's online retail market has increased by around 33% in May 2020. Due to Coronavirus, more people are bringing their business online. Hence, we have come up with a plan of self-managed 100 GB of cloud hosting to help small and medium businesses. We have made sure they can set up their website quickly," affirms Helmuts Meskonis, Founder of HostMaria.



HostMaria aims to make a better impact in the business with this affordable plan. The firm also has lined up future programs and plans to launch VPS and other servers located in the datacentre.



Furthermore, the company implements superior WHMCS to create accounts and get the domain name automatically. There are three shifts of 2 people offering tech support under the vigilant eyes of the expert Gatis Sersnevs.



Besides cloud hosting, the company also offers Linux and Windows-based hosting. Businesses can also avail domain registration service and even transfer their existing domain from another registrar.



About No Stress Limited

No Stress Limited, based out of Maidstone UK, operates the HostMaria and is currently offering hosting services to over 100 business sites. For more details, please visit - https://www.hostmaria.com