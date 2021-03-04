HostOX Hosting Ltd. Launches New Direct Admin VPS Packages

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/04/2021 -- HostOX.co.uk is pleased to announce their new DirectAdmin VPS packages released in order to provide a newer alternative due to the increased prices of cPanel. These SSD Virtual Private Servers are powered by Direct Admin control panel and are backed by Quality UK support. Customers will also get free assistance while migrating from cPanel to Direct Admin with an added bonus through unlimited websites that are fully managed and maintained by HostOX geeks. There is no need for prior knowledge in Linux or Command Line. The team here will provide assistance with all issues including managing the servers and maintaining it with regular updates.



Powered by Xen Technology, all the virtual private servers are completely isolated from other users. This means that the daily server operations are not hindered by other users; with an added bonus of speedy performance of the SSD hard drives. HostOX in partnership with Directadmin provides latest hosting control panel without any limitations. HostOX can migrate up to 30 cPanel or DirectAdmin accounts. While most migrations are free of charge, manual migrations might cost a very small fee. HostOX remains the best choice for servers as they are backed by latest technologies to boost the loading time when compared to traditional SATA drives. With faster scalability, Directadmin is the newest choice for many businesses. And HostOX has the right tools and facilities to help customers migrate from cPanel to Directadmin.



To know more visit https://www.hostox.co.uk/directadmin-vps.php



About https://www.hostox.co.uk/

HostOX founded in 2014 is a UK based company that offers web hosting services with their own servers in Wolverhampton datacenter. The company also offers cPanel VPS Hosting, Reseller Hosting, DirectAdmin VPS, Shared Web Hosting, Domain Name Registration, SHOUTcast Hosting, Dedicated servers and SSL Certificates.



