HostSG.com Helps Businesses Expand Into Asia with Singapore Based Dedicated Servers and Hosting

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/25/2013 -- Today, major websites can’t afford to be down for more than a few minutes at a time. In fact, many websites can’t afford to go down at all. Websites that depend on a steady flow of orders and advertising revenue in order to be successful will lose a substantial amount of money when a site goes down.



That’s why HostSG.com is shooting for 100% uptime with its network of hosting packages. Based in Singapore, HostSG.com aims to provide the best possible web hosting services for businesses and consumers around the world. At HostSG.com, visitors will learn all about these services and understand what sets HostSG apart from other web hosting companies.



As a spokesperson for HostSG.com explained, HostSG aims to be one of the best hosting providers in Asia and the world:



“We have over 35,000 happy clients in Asia and throughout the rest of the world. We are the number one fastest hosting company in Singapore and we aim to bring that level of quality to every hosting service we offer. At our website, visitors can learn all about our cloud hosting, enterprise hosting, and dedicated server packages, as well as our specific web hosting plans.”



Specifically, HostSG.com offers three broad levels of hosting, including:



- Virtual Private Servers

- Business hosting

- Dedicated servers



Virtual private servers are managed by the individual and include Plesk, cPanel support, and more. Business hosting, on the other hand, is fully managed by HostSG for the client and includes “generous” disk space and an unlimited number of email accounts.



The dedicated server packages are for a business’s own use. Businesses can choose exactly what they want to do with their dedicated server, and both self-managed and fully managed options are available.



Specific data about the resources available through each server package can be found at HostSG.com. As a spokesperson for HostSG.com explains, dedicated Singapore-based servers are ideal for companies seeking to expand their presence into Asia:



“Many of our clients are international companies who are about to expand into Asia. In order to best cater to the Asian marketplace, it’s important to have a dedicated server in the region. This server provides Asian customers with fast connections and the highest level of service.”



Meanwhile, those who seek an Asia-based server but don’t need something as large as a dedicated server may wish to purchase a Virtual Private Server or one of many other business hosting plans offered by the website. More information about all hosting packages can be found at HostSG.com.



About HostSG.com

HostSG.com is a Singapore-based web hosting company that aims to help international companies expand into Asia with a range of Virtual Private Servers, business servers, and dedicated hosting services. For more information, please visit: http://www.hostsg.com