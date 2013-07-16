Hostspidy Web Design India Rated as the Best E-Commerce Web Design India Company by Its Customers

New Delhi, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/16/2013 -- Hostspidy Web Design India proudly announces that the company has been ranked by its customers for their well-planned e-commerce site builder that is an affordable way to get an advanced and feature-rich e-commerce portal. The company has talented web designers and developers who keep adding new themes and images to make the site builder more comprehensive and with a large variety of customization features. At present, their website design India site builder offers 175 themes and 85,000 images to choose from and they promise to make it even more comprehensive in the near future.



According to the company, by offering such a simple-to-create website builder, they help accomplish e-commerce goals of their clients in the most proficient manner. Hostspidy Web is a dedicated ecommerce web design India Company with years of experience in the design and development of a wide variety of websites and web based applications, including e-commerce and online shopping portals, and customers have now acknowledged the company’s efforts by ranking them as one of the best e-commerce solution providers in the industry.



One of the senior web design professionals working with Hostspidy Web reveals, “A number of online businesses are thriving today because of our resourceful planning, cutting-edge technological implementations and flawless deployment of e-commerce solutions. Our e-commerce development focuses on customer’s growth and helps optimize their profit on the web. This is the reason why our customers appreciate us for our feature-rich and optimized e-commerce developments.”



The owner of a leading online retail store appreciates the company for their web design India capabilities. He states, “The best thing about them is that they are a team of a highly dedicated and qualified web design professionals. They take all care to provide you with a solution that can meet your precise goals on the web. They deserve quality ratings for their high-standard and dedicated work.”



The company maintains that they work for the client satisfaction and this is the reason why their website design India is loved by their customers and they receive higher ratings for their work. They believe in providing their customers with the customized and latest solutions, and which can be affordable at the same time. And they help meet their client’s purpose with their easy to use website builder. Anyone can learn more about their innovative site builder by following the link http://www.hostspidy.com/ecommerce-web-design-india.html .



About Hostspidy Web Design India

Hostspidy Web is a leading web hosting service provider offering their affordable plans to a large number of Indian as well as global clients. The company offers high quality web hosting solutions and provides clients with website builders to help build a feature-rich and optimized website in an effortless manner.



For Media Contact:

Telephone: +011 41658189

Mobile: +09873 800 494

Website: http://www.hostspidy.com