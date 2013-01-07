Hostvise Launches Newest Version of It's Billing Software

Hostvise launches version 5.0 of it's billing software with new server manager, plugin viewer, and backup features.
New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/07/2013 -- ETAWARE, the maker of high quality products for start up businesses announced it has released the latest version of it's popular web host billing software "Hostvise". The new version includes a number of security updates and features. The software was released after more than 5 months of development on January 1, 2012. It is available for purchase at http://www.hostvise.com
When asked about the release Zach Alam said "We've spent a lot of time adding the features our customers wanted to see." He continued "Our software will certainly take some strain out of running a web hosting business.
According to the company website the following updates were made:
- New layout & software design.
- Automatic invoice generator.
- Server manager.
- Updated plugin viewer.
- Improved backup features.
About Hostvise
Hostvise is a billing solution for web hosting companies. The software makes it easy for businesses to bill their customers, manage their servers, and provide support. A live demo is available at their website: http://www.hostvise.com/product-demo
Contact:
Zach Alam, President
Etaware: Products for Startups
1.855.907.5000
http://www.etaware.com