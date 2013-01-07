Hostvise Launches Newest Version of It's Billing Software

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/07/2013 -- ETAWARE, the maker of high quality products for start up businesses announced it has released the latest version of it's popular web host billing software "Hostvise". The new version includes a number of security updates and features. The software was released after more than 5 months of development on January 1, 2012. It is available for purchase at http://www.hostvise.com



When asked about the release Zach Alam said "We've spent a lot of time adding the features our customers wanted to see." He continued "Our software will certainly take some strain out of running a web hosting business.



According to the company website the following updates were made:



- New layout & software design.

- Automatic invoice generator.

- Server manager.

- Updated plugin viewer.

- Improved backup features.



About Hostvise

Hostvise is a billing solution for web hosting companies. The software makes it easy for businesses to bill their customers, manage their servers, and provide support. A live demo is available at their website: http://www.hostvise.com/product-demo



Contact:

Zach Alam, President

Etaware: Products for Startups

1.855.907.5000

http://www.etaware.com