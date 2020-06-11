Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/11/2020 -- AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on 'Hot Beverages' market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are Kraft Foods (United States), Nestle (Switzerland), Tazo Tea Company (United States), Tata Global Beverages (India), Keurig Green Mountain (KGM) (United States), Costa Coffee (United Kingdom), Starbucks (United States), Celestial seasoning Inc. (United States), Caffe Nero (United Kingdom), Ajinomoto General Foods Inc. (United States), Associated British Foods (ABF) (United Kingdom)



The global hot beverages market is withness to expected high growth due to increasing demand for drinks including green tea, lemon tea, and detox coffee and tea is growing owing to increasing awareness related to the health benefits of this product is driving the market for hot drinks over the forecast period. Consumers have started opting for hot beverages over carbonated drinks owing to rising awareness regarding the potential side effects of carbonated drinks. The global market is projected to witness significant growth due to rising awareness among the young population regarding the health benefits of consuming hot drinks such as coffee and tea in reducing harmful diseases such as diabetes, blood pressure, and obesity.



Market Segmentation

by Type (Coffee, Tea, Hot Chocolate, Hot Milk, Other), Application (Household Application, Commercial Application), Nature (Organic, Conventional)



Highlights of Influencing Trends: Introduction of Hot Beverages with Various Health Benefits



Growing Installation of Coffee Vending Machine in The Corporate World



Market Growth Drivers: Increasing Awareness Related to the Health



Rising Demand for Quality Products



Restraints: Growing Concern Related to the Access amount of Tea



Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Hot Beverages Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Hot Beverages market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Hot Beverages Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges & Opportunities of the Hot Beverages

Chapter 4: Presenting the Hot Beverages Market Factor Analysis, Post COVID Impact Analysis, Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2014-2019

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Hot Beverages market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by Manufacturers/Company with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions (2020-2025)

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



