Hot Business Phone System Review: Next-Generation Power and Scalability with Talkswitch VSX Phone Systems from TelcoDepot.com

Boca Raton, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/12/2013 -- TalkSwitch phone systems for businesses are already known for their power and scalability – well the new TalkSwitch VSX systems are taking that to a whole new level.



Expert Advice: “The features, functionality and multiple-unit networking all work the same way as the current VS systems do, so there’s no learning curve to tackle. The VSX phone systems can even be networked with VS systems, so you won’t run into compatibility issues for existing customers who want to grow.” – Yaron Ram, TelcoDepot.com



More Power



TalkSwitch VoIP Phone systems are now more powerful and scalable, thanks to the new ARM 9 processor that gives the 2012 TalkSwitch system line-up more capacity, more memory, built-in external IP extensions and all-new expansion licenses.



More Flexibility



The new VSX phone system is beautifully simple, with three core units, the 24vsx, 48vsx and 84vsx. Each VSX phone system comes loaded with 20 auto attendants, 16 remote extensions and the voicemail broadcast feature. All three systems support external IP extensions with high quality G.711 voice encoding.



More Licenses



The core units can be expanded with three new license-coded products. Add VoIP trunking with the VoIP trunking license which adds capacity for up to 8 concurrent VoIP calls and enables the G.729 codec on external IP extensions. No hardware upgrade required.



Add extensions with the extension expansion license which adds 8 IP extensions to the 24vsx or to the 48vsx. This license is also compatible with the 240vs, 244vs and 248vs systems (to a maximum of 24 extensions).



VSX units have double the memory of VS series (4 hours). The Memory Expansion license adds another 8 hours.



