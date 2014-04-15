Hot Deal for Leawo iPhone Data Recovery Software on Dealfuel.com

Shenzhen, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/15/2014 -- Leawo Software Co., Ltd., a professional solution provider for multimedia conversions, Blu-ray/DVD playback and conversions, data recoveries and transfers for iPhone, iPad and iPod touch, officially unveiled the cooperation with Dealfuel.com for the hot deal of Leawo iPhone data recovery software.



Leawo Software has been focused on solving iPad, iPod touch and iPhone data recovery issues for years, and has developed Leawo iOS Data Recovery for Windows and Mac users. In this deal with Dealfuel.com, customers are able to get the all-in-one iOS data recovery software at $19, and the members of DealClub can get it with $14.25. Compared with its original price $59.95, Leawo Software and Dealfuel.com bring real benefits to the customers. Anyone in need of a piece of iPad, iPod touch or iPhone data recovery software won’t want to miss this opportunity, and they can get the software by clicking the link: http://dealfuel.com/seller/ios-data-recovery-software/.



When the customer gets to the deal page on Dealfuel.com, he/she will see a banner with “Get this Deal for only $14.25 today! – Join DealClub”, then the customers will only need to follow the simple steps to join DealClub. But it’s OK if the customer doesn’t want to join DealClub, the customer will still be able to get the software for $19, and he/she will see the “Buy Now” button at the upper left corner of the window. After the button being clicked, the web page goes to its bottom, and shows the customer the purchasing dialog. The customer should enter his/her name, email address, and choose the right version for the computer, and then click “Add to Cart” to buy the software.



Of course, the customers can read through the review of Leawo iOS Data Recovery on the page to get to know about this software, and then decide whether they want to buy the software. This review introduces the main functions and the key features of this all-in-one iPhone data recovery software. Leawo iOS Data Recovery is used for recovering deleted files from iOS devices (iPhone, iPad and iPod touch) and iTunes backups, and it also help users to recover 6 kinds of deleted files from iOS devices & DFU mode, and 12 kinds of files from iTunes backups. So this software is very helpful for the iPhone, iPad or iPod touch users who are tired of losing data in their iDevices. If the user is interested in this software and the hot deal, please refer to the official web page on Dealfuel.com: http://dealfuel.com/seller/ios-data-recovery-software/