Hot Drinks - Global Group of Eight (G8) Industry Guide - Latest Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/24/2012 -- Hot Drinks - Global Group of Eight (G8) Industry Guide is an essential resource for top-level data and analysis covering the Hot Drinks industry in each of the G8 (United States, Canada, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Russia and Japan) countries. The report includes easily comparable data on Hot Drinks market value, volume, segmentation and market share, plus full five year market forecasts. It examines future problems, innovations and potential growth areas within the market.



Scope of the Report



Contains an executive summary and data on value, volume and segmentation



Provides textual analysis of the industry's prospects, competitive landscape and profiles of the leading companies



Incorporates in-depth five forces competitive environment analysis and scorecards



Compares data from the US, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia and Japan, alongside individual chapters on each country. .



Includes a five-year forecast of the Hot Drinks industry



Highlights



The G8 countries contributed $33,355.3 million in 2010 to the global hot drinks industry, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.5% between 2006 and 2010.



The G8 countries are expected to reach a value of $38,198.4 million in 2015, with a CAGR of 2.7% over the 2010–15 period.



Among the G8 countries, the US holds the major share of the hot drinks industry. It accounted for a share of 29.6% in 2010.



Among the G8 nations, the US is the leading country in the hot drinks industry, with market revenues of $9,861.1 million in 2010.



The US is expected to lead the Hot Drinks industry in the G8 nations with a value of $10,869.8 million in 2015.



Why you should buy this report



Spot future trends and developments



Inform your business decisions



Add weight to presentations and marketing materials



Save time carrying out entry-level research



Market Definition



The hot drinks market consists of the retail sales of coffee, tea and other hot drinks. The market is valued according to retail selling price (RSP) and includes any applicable taxes. Any currency conversions used in the creation of this report have been calculated using 2010 annual average exchange rates.



To view the detailed table of contents for this report please visit: http://www.reportstack.com/product/69418/hot-drinks-global-group-of-eight-g8-industry-guide.html