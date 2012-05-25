Hot Drinks: Global Industry Guide - Latest Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/25/2012 -- Hot Drinks: Global Industry Guide is an essential resource for top-level data and analysis covering the Hot Drinks industry. It includes detailed data on Hot Drinks market size and segmentation, textual analysis of the key trends and competitive landscape, and profiles of the leading companies. This incisive report provides expert analysis on a global, regional and country basis.



The global hot drinks market grew by 3.6% in 2010 to reach a value of $87,152.3 million.



In 2015, the global hot drinks market is forecast to have a value of $105,036.4 million, an increase of 20.5% since 2010.



The global hot drinks market grew by 2.3% in 2010 to reach a volume of 7,219.8 million kg.



In 2015, the global hot drinks market is forecast to have a volume of 8,146.8 million kg, an increase of 12.8% since 2010.



Coffee is the largest segment of the global hot drinks market, accounting for 57.2% of the market's total value.



Europe accounts for 37% of the global hot drinks market value.



Nestle S.A. is the leading player in the global hot drinks market, generating a 10.1% share of the market's volume.



Market Definition



The hot drinks market consists of the retail sales of coffee, tea and other hot drinks. The market is valued according to retail selling price (RSP) and includes any applicable taxes. Any currency conversions used in the creation of this report have been calculated using 2010 annual average exchange rates.



