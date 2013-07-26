Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Hot Drinks in Guatemala", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/26/2013 -- In 2012, performance of hot drinks was largely in line with results from the review period, as growth levels in volume and current value terms were consistent with the market's behaviour in recent years. Hot drinks is mature, with little innovation, and this was reflected in slow growth rates. On-trade performance of coffee bucked this trend, and was one of the key drivers for overall sales growth.
Euromonitor International's Hot Drinks in Guatemala report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Coffee, Other Hot Drinks, Tea.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Hot Drinks market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Beverages research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Consumer Trends in the Hot Drinks Market in Russia
- Consumer Trends in the Hot Drinks Market in China
- Consumer Trends in the Hot Drinks Market in Italy
- Consumer Trends in the Hot Drinks Market in France
- Consumer Trends in the Hot Drinks Market in Brazil
- Consumer Trends in the Hot Drinks Market in the UK
- Global Trends and Consumption Demographics in Soft and Hot Drinks
- Consumer Trends in the Hot Drinks Market in Germany
- Consumer Trends in the Hot Drinks Market in Spain
- Consumer Trends in the Hot Drinks Market in the US