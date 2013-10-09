"Hot Drinks in South Korea" Published

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Hot Drinks in South Korea", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/09/2013 -- Hot drinks in South Korea grew positively in both volume and value terms in 2012. Coffee had the strongest growth in 2012, supporting overall growth of hot drinks in South Korea. Coffee was mainly driven by both growth in the number of consumers and increase in consumption rate per person. Other hot drinks had moderate market size level with a steady growth rate.
Euromonitor International's Hot Drinks in South Korea report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Coffee, Other Hot Drinks, Tea.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Hot Drinks market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years' experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
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