Some of the key players profiled in the study are: Associated British Foods (ABF) (United Kingdom), JACOBS DOUWE EGBERTS (JDE) (Netherlands), Keurig Incorporated (United States), Tata Global Beverages (India), Unilever Jerónimo Martins, Lda. (Portugal), AJINOMOTO (Singapore), Bigelow Tea (United States), Industria Colombiana deCafé (Colombia), LUIGI LAVAZZA (Italy), Mother Parkers Tea & Coffee (Canada), Nestlé Suisse S.A. (Switzerland) and Paulig Oy (Finland).



Scope of the Report of Hot Drinks

A hot drink is a liquid intended for human consumption. In addition to their simple function of satisfying thirst, drinks play important roles in human culture. Common types of drinks include coffee, tea, hot chocolate, and others. In cold climate regions, the popularity of hot drinks is significantly more as compared to cold drinks. To stay hydrated, the cold climate region people usually prefer hot beverages (drinks), and thereby the popularity has surged across the cold climate regions. Herbal tea and organic coffee are also gaining significant popularity as a health benefits drink or beverage in the world.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Type (Coffee-based, Tea-based, Chocolate-based, Others), Application (Quick Service Restaurants, Hotels, Cafe/Tea Shop Chains, Work Places Vending Machine, Supermarkets, Retail Shops, Others), End Users (Residential, Commercial), Distribution Channel (Online, Offline)



Market Drivers:

The rising popularity of coffee pods and tea pods

Numerous health benefits associated with the consumption of tea

The growing awareness of the benefits of consuming organic beverages



Market Trends:

Increasing Popularity of Organic Coffee

Growing Influence of Online Retailing



Opportunities:

Decreasing Demand for Carbonated Drinks

Rising Disposable Income in Developing Countries



Food & Beverage Laws pertain to the laws of safety and distribution for the food and beverage industry. While this area of the law obviously has heavy concentration on food safety and distribution, it is also subject to laws such as the Nutrition Labeling and Education Act of 1990 (NLEA) and the Food Safety Modernization Act of 2010 (FSMA). Similarly, a wide array of regulatory agencies monitor the compliance of businesses in the food and beverage industry. These include the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Federal Trade Commission (FTC), the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), and a myriad of state agencies. There are also a wide array of state and local laws that have an impact on the industry.



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



